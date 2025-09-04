James Gunn reveals 'Superman' sequel title, release date

James Gunn has officially announced that the sequel to his hit 2025 Superman film will be titled Superman: Man of Tomorrow. The movie is set to release in theaters on July 9, 2027. The announcement was made on social media, featuring a comic book poster of Superman and Lex Luthor.

Release schedule 'Man of Tomorrow,' 'Batman II' to release in same year The release of Superman: Man of Tomorrow is part of a planned timeline, arriving after Supergirl, featuring Milly Alcock in the lead role in 2026. This indicates that the Superman sequel will arrive ahead of Matt Reeves's The Batman Part II, which is currently set for release on October 1, 2027.

Plot hints Gunn shares comic art featuring Superman, Luthor Gunn posted a comic panel showcasing Superman facing Luthor in his iconic Warsuit. The artwork suggests the sequel will further delve into Luthor's unending rivalry with the Man of Steel. In the comics, Luthor's high-tech armor is built to rival Superman's abilities, setting the stage for an epic clash in Man of Tomorrow.

Twitter Post See the comic panel here Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027. pic.twitter.com/hegJEuRMTk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2025