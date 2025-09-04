LOADING...
James Gunn reveals 'Superman' sequel title, release date

By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 04, 2025
10:21 am
What's the story

James Gunn has officially announced that the sequel to his hit 2025 Superman film will be titled Superman: Man of Tomorrow. The movie is set to release in theaters on July 9, 2027. The announcement was made on social media, featuring a comic book poster of Superman and Lex Luthor.

Release schedule

'Man of Tomorrow,' 'Batman II' to release in same year

The release of Superman: Man of Tomorrow is part of a planned timeline, arriving after Supergirl, featuring Milly Alcock in the lead role in 2026. This indicates that the Superman sequel will arrive ahead of Matt Reeves's The Batman Part II, which is currently set for release on October 1, 2027.

Plot hints

Gunn shares comic art featuring Superman, Luthor

Gunn posted a comic panel showcasing Superman facing Luthor in his iconic Warsuit. The artwork suggests the sequel will further delve into Luthor's unending rivalry with the Man of Steel. In the comics, Luthor's high-tech armor is built to rival Superman's abilities, setting the stage for an epic clash in Man of Tomorrow.

Cast details

Cast and commercial success of original film

David Corenswet will reprise his role as Superman in Man of Tomorrow. Nicholas Hoult will also return as Luthor. The first film was a commercial success, grossing over $600 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. It also marked the beginning of Gunn's new DC Universe, which has since expanded to include a variety of projects across film, television, animation, and video games under DC Studios.