Delhi's missing CCTV: 15,000 never installed, 32,000 non-functional
Delhi is checking up on its massive network of over 260,000 CCTV cameras after discovering that more than 32,000 aren't working and 15,000 were never even installed.
The Delhi government is conducting a full audit to figure out what went wrong and how to fix it.
Audit to ensure public funds aren't wasted
With so many cameras down or missing, the whole point of boosting public safety and helping law enforcement takes a hit.
The audit aims to make sure your city's surveillance actually works as promised—and that public funds aren't wasted.
Officials say fixing these gaps is key to keeping Delhi safer and holding contractors accountable.