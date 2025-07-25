Officials blamed for Tirupati stampede that killed 6 India Jul 25, 2025

During the Vaikunta Ekadashi festival in Tirupati on January 8, a sudden crowd surge at Padmavati Park led to a deadly stampede—six people lost their lives and over 50 were injured.

The chaos started when two officials, Dr. Harinatha Reddy and DSP AV Ramana Kumar, ordered a gate opened, leading to a misunderstanding among the crowd who mistakenly thought entry counters had reopened.