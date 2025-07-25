Next Article
Tenant runs car over landlord over deposit dispute in Mumbai
In Mumbai's Baiganwadi, a heated argument over an unpaid ₹1.5 lakh security deposit took a shocking turn when tenant Syed Ali allegedly ran his car over landlord Anil Chavan on July 21.
Ali had agreed to pay a ₹6 lakh deposit but was behind on the final installment, leading to the confrontation.
Ali was arrested by Deonar Police
Chavan suffered serious injuries and filed a police complaint two days later.
Ali was arrested by Deonar Police, and the investigation is still ongoing.
The case highlights just how tense things can get around big security deposits in Mumbai rentals—and why both tenants and landlords need to know their rights.