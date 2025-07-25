Next Article
India worried as Pakistan, Bangladesh sign visa-free travel agreement
Pakistan and Bangladesh just signed a new agreement that lets diplomats and officials travel between their countries without a visa.
While this makes things easier for both sides, India is concerned it could also mean easier movement for Pakistani intelligence agents near its eastern borders.
Pakistan-Bangladesh ties are strengthening
This move shows Pakistan and Bangladesh are getting closer, especially with more military and intelligence cooperation lately—including joint naval exercises and high-level visits.
India is keeping a close watch, since stronger ties between its neighbors could shake up the region's security balance.