New ₹1,000 and ₹100 coins honor Rajendra Chola, Acharya Mahapragya

Coins feature Ashoka Lion on front

Both coins are pretty striking at 44mm wide with 200 serrations.

The front shows off the Ashoka Pillar lion with "Satyamev Jayate," plus "Bharat" in Hindi and "India" in English.

Flip them over, and you'll see Rajendra Chola I's legendary naval journey on the ₹1,000 coin, while the ₹100 coin features Acharya Mahapragya's portrait.