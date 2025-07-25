New ₹1,000 and ₹100 coins honor Rajendra Chola, Acharya Mahapragya
India just rolled out two new commemorative silver coins: a ₹1,000 coin for the 1,000th anniversary of Emperor Rajendra Chola I's epic naval expedition, and a ₹100 coin honoring Jain leader Acharya Mahapragya's 105th birth anniversary.
These are legal tender but not meant for everyday use—think collector's items with some serious historical vibes.
Coins feature Ashoka Lion on front
Both coins are pretty striking at 44mm wide with 200 serrations.
The front shows off the Ashoka Pillar lion with "Satyamev Jayate," plus "Bharat" in Hindi and "India" in English.
Flip them over, and you'll see Rajendra Chola I's legendary naval journey on the ₹1,000 coin, while the ₹100 coin features Acharya Mahapragya's portrait.
More about Rajendra Chola I, Acharya Mahapragya
Rajendra Chola I was a powerhouse ruler whose navy took Indian influence all across South and Southeast Asia—he even founded Gangaikonda Cholapuram (now a UNESCO site).
Acharya Mahapragya was a modern spiritual leader who traveled far and wide to champion peace.
These coins celebrate their impact in ways that go way beyond pocket change.