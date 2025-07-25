Bengaluru man kills wife over suspected infidelity, arrested

Neighbors alerted police after foul smell started emanating

After a heated argument over infidelity, Shivam reportedly assaulted Sumana.

When he found her unresponsive the next morning, he stayed in the house for two days—eating and drinking—while her body decomposed.

Neighbors called police because of a foul smell.

Shivam was arrested on July 24, 2025; police say the couple often fought about trust issues.

A murder case is underway and investigations are ongoing.

```