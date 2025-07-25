Next Article
Bengaluru man kills wife over suspected infidelity, arrested
Sumana, 22 and three months pregnant, was allegedly murdered by her husband Shivam in Bengaluru.
The couple had married just six months ago against their families' wishes and recently moved to the city.
Neighbors alerted police after foul smell started emanating
After a heated argument over infidelity, Shivam reportedly assaulted Sumana.
When he found her unresponsive the next morning, he stayed in the house for two days—eating and drinking—while her body decomposed.
Neighbors called police because of a foul smell.
Shivam was arrested on July 24, 2025; police say the couple often fought about trust issues.
A murder case is underway and investigations are ongoing.
