India, UK sign historic trade deal—5 things to know India Jul 25, 2025

India and the UK have just signed a huge trade agreement—CETA—after nearly two decades of back-and-forth talks.

This deal will scrap tariffs on things like cars, textiles, and whisky, making it easier (and cheaper) for both countries to trade.

Leaders Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer made it official on Thursday, aiming to boost business between the two nations by about $34 billion every year.