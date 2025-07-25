India, UK sign historic trade deal—5 things to know
India and the UK have just signed a huge trade agreement—CETA—after nearly two decades of back-and-forth talks.
This deal will scrap tariffs on things like cars, textiles, and whisky, making it easier (and cheaper) for both countries to trade.
Leaders Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer made it official on Thursday, aiming to boost business between the two nations by about $34 billion every year.
CETA is UK's biggest trade move since Brexit
CETA is the UK's biggest trade move since Brexit and part of a bigger plan called 'Vision 2035' to work together more closely in areas like defense and clean energy.
For India, this means a big win for exports—especially textiles and food products—while the UK gets better access for its medical devices.
After 14 rounds of negotiations under Starmer's leadership, both sides are calling this deal a fresh start for future growth together.