Hariyali Teej 2025: Date, significance, and rituals of the festival
Hariyali Teej is coming up on Sunday, July 27, 2025!
This vibrant Hindu festival celebrates the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati after her long penance.
Mostly observed in states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar, it's a special day where women pray for happy marriages and prosperity through fasting and heartfelt rituals.
Celebrated in the month of Shravan
The festival falls on the third day of the bright half of Shravan month—this year's timing is from 10:41pm on July 26 to 10:41pm on July 27.
Expect lots of green outfits (that's what "Hariyali" means!), mehendi designs everywhere, traditional songs in the air, and treats like ghewar making an appearance.
Beyond all the fun vibes and monsoon feels, Hariyali Teej stands for love, devotion, fertility—and a wish for happiness in married life.