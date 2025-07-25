Next Article
Live-in partner kills Army man in UP; arrested after 9 days
Amit Sagar, a 32-year-old Army jawan, was allegedly strangled to death by his live-in partner Mamta in Najibabad, Uttar Pradesh, on July 15.
He was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive. The post-mortem confirmed strangulation as the cause of death.
Amit's mother, Kanti Devi, filed a murder complaint against Mamta, who was arrested on July 24.
Mamta's claims being investigated
Police are investigating and looking into Mamta's claim that Amit used to assault her after drinking, which she says led her to end things.
Officers are gathering more evidence and trying to understand what really happened between the couple, who had been together for three years before this tragedy.