56 women rescued from train, traffickers caught in Bihar
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued 56 women, aged 18 to 31, from the New Jalpaiguri-Patna Capital Express.
These women—mostly from West Bengal—were promised jobs in Bengaluru but were actually being trafficked to Bihar.
They didn't have tickets and had coach and berth numbers written on their hands, which is a known warning sign for trafficking.
Two escorts traveling with them gave conflicting stories and couldn't show any real documents.
Authorities are now working to track down more traffickers
Both escorts have been arrested and handed over to railway police as a joint investigation tries to uncover the full trafficking network.
Since January, RPF has rescued others—including six minor boys—and caught four suspected traffickers in similar cases.
The rescued women are now safely back with their families while authorities keep working to track down more traffickers and stop these operations on Indian railways.