56 women rescued from train, traffickers caught in Bihar India Jul 25, 2025

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued 56 women, aged 18 to 31, from the New Jalpaiguri-Patna Capital Express.

These women—mostly from West Bengal—were promised jobs in Bengaluru but were actually being trafficked to Bihar.

They didn't have tickets and had coach and berth numbers written on their hands, which is a known warning sign for trafficking.

Two escorts traveling with them gave conflicting stories and couldn't show any real documents.