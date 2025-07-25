₹711cr approved for Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway upgrades: What changes are coming

NHAI is rolling out big improvements: 14 new toll entry and exit ramps, over 22km of service roads, three new railway overbridges, seven pedestrian underpasses, plus a flyover near Mysuru's Manipal Hospital junction. It's all about making travel safer and smoother.

Expect 35 new bus shelters and two truck bays soon.

Also coming: distance-based tolling instead of flat fees for locals—so you'll only pay for how far you actually travel.

All these changes are aimed at making your commute safer and more convenient on this busy route.