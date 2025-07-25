Next Article
Bihar: Man out on bail for murder shot dead
A 22-year-old named Sumit Kumar, who was out on bail for a murder case, was shot dead on Thursday evening in Samastipur's busy Pethiya Bazar area.
He was rushed to the hospital but sadly didn't make it.
Police looking into personal enmity as possible motive
Police have started investigating and sent Sumit's body for post-mortem to confirm how he died.
Officers say they're looking into personal enmity as a possible motive and are working to track down who was behind the attack.