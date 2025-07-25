Next Article
Mumbai weather: Heavy rain expected from today through weekend
Heads up, Mumbai—heavy rain is rolling in from Friday through the weekend.
Expect temps around 26°C, a super high chance of showers (98%), and winds strong enough to potentially reduce visibility.
High-wave alert along coast
City officials are asking everyone to prep for traffic jams and possible waterlogged streets.
Don't forget your umbrella and waterproof shoes if you're heading out.
Plus, there's a high-wave alert along the coast, so it's best to stay away from the shoreline and avoid any risky sea plans until Saturday night.