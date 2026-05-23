Delhi's plan to divert Ganga water into Yamuna on hold
India
Delhi's big plan to bring Ganga water into the Yamuna has been put on hold. Officials say damaged canals and low water levels make it impossible right now.
Uttar Pradesh's irrigation department also confirmed that the current infrastructure just cannot handle this kind of transfer.
Delhi routes treated wastewater to Wazirabad
Instead, Delhi is focusing on cleaning up its own stretch of the Yamuna, which is responsible for most of the river's pollution in the city.
The new strategy includes sending highly treated wastewater from plants like Coronation Pillar and Yamuna Vihar to Wazirabad.
Delhi is also talking with Uttar Pradesh about swapping treated wastewater for more raw water, since the Yamuna's flow is still way below what's needed for a healthy river.