Delhi's plan to divert Ganga water into Yamuna on hold

Delhi routes treated wastewater to Wazirabad

Instead, Delhi is focusing on cleaning up its own stretch of the Yamuna, which is responsible for most of the river's pollution in the city.

The new strategy includes sending highly treated wastewater from plants like Coronation Pillar and Yamuna Vihar to Wazirabad.

Delhi is also talking with Uttar Pradesh about swapping treated wastewater for more raw water, since the Yamuna's flow is still way below what's needed for a healthy river.