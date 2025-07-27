Next Article
Delhi's weather: Rainy morning, possible thunderstorms later today
Delhi woke up to light rain and a slightly warmer morning, with temperatures dipping to 28.8°C—about 1.5°C higher than usual for late July.
The IMD says you can expect more rain and possible thunderstorms today, with highs near 35°C.
Today's air quality and humidity levels
Thanks to the showers, Delhi's air quality is holding steady at a "satisfactory" level (AQI: 91).
While the rain keeps things cooler, it also means extra humidity—so you might want to keep an umbrella handy and watch out for those sticky afternoons.
Today's weather is typical for late July in Delhi
July in Delhi usually brings around 8-15 rainy days and lots of humidity, so today's weather fits right in.
Just something to keep in mind if you're heading out or making weekend plans!