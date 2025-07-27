Next Article
Man convicted of killing daughters arrested after 4 years
Hamidullah Bundu Khan, 70, was arrested by Delhi Police after spending four years hiding out.
Back in 1999, he forced his three daughters to take poison—tragically, two died while the eldest survived and reported him.
Khan was convicted for murder and given a 20-year sentence, but disappeared while out on parole.
How the police tracked him down
Catching Khan wasn't easy—he kept moving around and avoided people he knew.
The Crime Branch's inter-state cell used tech surveillance and tips from informants to finally arrest him at his Ghaziabad home.
Police are now looking into where he went during those missing years to piece together the full story.