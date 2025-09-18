Next Article
Disha Patani's case: Suspects linked to gang rivalry, reveal police
India
Police have made big progress in the September 12 shooting at Disha Patani's Bareilly home, identifying two main suspects—Nakul and Vijay.
CCTV caught them at a petrol pump on September 9, and it turns out they'd been making trips to the city all week, even scoping out the area just before the incident.
Suspects are still on the run
Both suspects are linked to the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang, whose members have recently had run-ins with police—including an encounter near Ghaziabad where two were killed.
Of five planned shooters, one dropped out due to illness; Nakul and Vijay are still on the run as police ramp up their search.