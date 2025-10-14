Diwali, Chhath special trains: Firecrackers, gas stoves banned on board India Oct 14, 2025

Traveling by train this Diwali and Chhath? Indian Railways has issued an important advisory for passengers on board:

to keep things safe with packed trains, they're banning firecrackers, kerosene oil, gas cylinders, stoves, matchboxes, and cigarettes.

These are all major fire risks—so best to leave them at home if you're heading out for the holidays.