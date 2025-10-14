Next Article
Diwali, Chhath special trains: Firecrackers, gas stoves banned on board
India
Traveling by train this Diwali and Chhath? Indian Railways has issued an important advisory for passengers on board:
to keep things safe with packed trains, they're banning firecrackers, kerosene oil, gas cylinders, stoves, matchboxes, and cigarettes.
These are all major fire risks—so best to leave them at home if you're heading out for the holidays.
Things to remember
With crowds expected at stations like New Delhi and Surat, special holding areas are set up to help everyone board smoothly.
Railway staff are asking passengers to cooperate during baggage checks and speak up if they spot anything unsafe or suspicious.
Safe travels!