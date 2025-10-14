Chhattisgarh: CRPF seize huge cache of explosives, grenade-launcher parts

Team uncovered 5 pressure IEDs set up to target forces

Launching from Tadpala base camp near Karregutta hills, the team found 51 live grenade launcher shells, loads of aluminum wire, steel pipes, and iron plates—basically everything needed to make more weapons.

They also uncovered five pressure IEDs set up to target security forces but safely defused them with help from bomb experts.

Everyone made it back safe, and officials said the seizure successfully foiled the Maoists's plans.

Regular patrols are continuing in the area.