Chhattisgarh: CRPF seize huge cache of explosives, grenade-launcher parts
Security forces just scored a big win against Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, seizing a massive stockpile of explosives and parts for making barrel grenade launchers.
The raid happened on Monday, October 13, 2025, led by CRPF teams including the elite CoBRA unit.
This follows earlier crackdowns in April-May 2025 that saw 31 Maoists killed and around 35 firearms and 450 IEDs recovered.
Team uncovered 5 pressure IEDs set up to target forces
Launching from Tadpala base camp near Karregutta hills, the team found 51 live grenade launcher shells, loads of aluminum wire, steel pipes, and iron plates—basically everything needed to make more weapons.
They also uncovered five pressure IEDs set up to target security forces but safely defused them with help from bomb experts.
Everyone made it back safe, and officials said the seizure successfully foiled the Maoists's plans.
Regular patrols are continuing in the area.