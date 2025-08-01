Next Article
DMK leader's grandson runs over youth in love triangle dispute
A 19-year-old, Nithin Sai, lost his life in Chennai after a Range Rover—linked to a DMK councilor's grandson—deliberately hit his bike.
The car later rammed into Nithin and his friend Abhishek, who survived with injuries.
Police say the attack was planned and connected to a love triangle.
3 arrested, DMKtop brass responds
Three people, including the councilor's grandson Chandru, have been arrested; one more is still missing.
The DMK responded by saying this should be seen as a social issue, not just politics, noting that similar cases happen across all parties like BJP and AIADMK.