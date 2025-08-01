Next Article
Bengaluru: Class 8 boy kidnapped, murdered; family received ransom call
A heartbreaking incident in Bengaluru: 13-year-old Nishchith A, a Class 8 student from Christ School, was kidnapped while heading to tuition and later found murdered.
His burnt body was discovered at a deserted area along Kaggalipura Road on Thursday, just a day after he went missing.
Police are now investigating and working to bring justice for Nishchith and his family.
Family found bicycle near park
Nishchith left for tuition around 5pm on Wednesday but never made it back home.
His worried family found his bicycle near a park and then received a call demanding ₹5 lakh as ransom.
The case has shaken the local community, with police focusing on tracing the ransom caller and finding those responsible.