Bengaluru: Class 8 boy kidnapped, murdered; family received ransom call India Aug 01, 2025

A heartbreaking incident in Bengaluru: 13-year-old Nishchith A, a Class 8 student from Christ School, was kidnapped while heading to tuition and later found murdered.

His burnt body was discovered at a deserted area along Kaggalipura Road on Thursday, just a day after he went missing.

Police are now investigating and working to bring justice for Nishchith and his family.