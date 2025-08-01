Next Article
No appeal in
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says the state probably won't appeal the recent acquittal of all accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.
The NIA court cleared everyone.
Fadnavis claims the original charges were a "conspiracy" by the previous UPA government to push a narrative of "Hindu terrorism" for political reasons.
We will have to see what is the basis: Fadnavis
Fadnavis accuses the UPA of trying to shift public opinion after a series of terror attacks, saying they pressured police to blame Hindus and create talk of "saffron terrorism."
Before making any legal moves, he wants to fully understand why the court ruled as it did, explaining, "We will have to see what is the basis of the order... and then we will take a decision."