Sahibabad: 5 passersby injured after ceiling of factory collapses
On Thursday evening, the ceiling of an old pressure cooker factory in Sahibabad's Rajendra Nagar gave way during heavy rain, injuring five people who happened to be walking by.
The victims—aged 19 to 40—were just passing along Chuna Bhatti Road when debris suddenly fell.
All victims are stable
Two people have already been discharged after treatment, while one woman with more serious injuries was sent to a Delhi hospital.
The other two are still under observation but are stable.
District officials say they're making sure everyone gets the best care possible.
No complaints have been filed yet by those affected or their families.