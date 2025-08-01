Madhya Pradesh flood victims found holding each other underwater India Aug 01, 2025

Heavy monsoon rains in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district turned tragic when Rajendra Yadav and his teenage nephew, Shivam, drowned while trying to move irrigation equipment as the Parvati river rose quickly.

Their bodies were found together the next day, still holding onto each other—a heartbreaking reminder of how sudden and dangerous these floods can be.