Next Article
Madhya Pradesh flood victims found holding each other underwater
Heavy monsoon rains in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district turned tragic when Rajendra Yadav and his teenage nephew, Shivam, drowned while trying to move irrigation equipment as the Parvati river rose quickly.
Their bodies were found together the next day, still holding onto each other—a heartbreaking reminder of how sudden and dangerous these floods can be.
Floods cut off roads, collapsed bridges
Flooding here hasn't just taken lives—it's also cut off roads by collapsing bridges, leaving communities isolated.
Since mid-June, rescue teams have saved nearly 3,000 people across the state as rivers keep overflowing.
Relief camps are up and running, and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says helping those hit hardest is a top priority right now.