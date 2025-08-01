Next Article
Delhi to get mist sprayers on 511 poles: Here's why
Delhi's about to get a major air quality upgrade—mist sprayers are being set up on 511 poles across 25 locations, including Connaught Place and Khan Market.
The move, announced by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, is all about cutting down dust and PM2.5 levels before winter hits.
This follows a successful pilot on Lodhi Road and comes with a budget of over ₹19 crore.
'Rollen'antena rollout in 3 phases'
The rollout will happen in three phases, starting with main roads like Barakhamba Road and Tilak Marg.
On Subramaniam Bharti Marg alone, 67 poles will spray water every 20 seconds to keep dust from floating around.
Similar projects are planned for other pollution hotspots and a long stretch in Dwarka too—so cleaner air might finally be on the way!