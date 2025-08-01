Delhi to get mist sprayers on 511 poles: Here's why India Aug 01, 2025

Delhi's about to get a major air quality upgrade—mist sprayers are being set up on 511 poles across 25 locations, including Connaught Place and Khan Market.

The move, announced by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, is all about cutting down dust and PM2.5 levels before winter hits.

This follows a successful pilot on Lodhi Road and comes with a budget of over ₹19 crore.