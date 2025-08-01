Delhi's Barakhamba flyover looks worse than before ₹6cr makeover

A July 2025 check found potholes, uneven patches, and even open urination spots near the BJP HQ—an area that was recently spruced up for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. People have actually reported getting hurt from bumps made worse by monsoon water. This is despite all those recent repairs like new road layers and barriers.

Fresh repairs, better sanitation coming soon

The flyover has a history—it was built in 1982 for the Asian Games but hasn't had steady upkeep.

After major repairs in 2000 and a big NDMC revamp in 2022-23 (new joints, railings—the works), officials now admit more needs to be done.

They say fresh repairs and better sanitation are coming soon to make this busy route safer again.

```