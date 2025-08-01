Delhi's Barakhamba flyover looks worse than before ₹6cr makeover
Remember that big flyover on Barakhamba Road connecting New and Old Delhi? It got a ₹6 crore makeover in 2022-23, but now—barely two years later—it's back in bad shape.
Cracked roads, missing concrete panels, and broken noise barriers are making it risky for commuters.
Flyover was recently spruced up for Amrit Mahotsav celebrations
A July 2025 check found potholes, uneven patches, and even open urination spots near the BJP HQ—an area that was recently spruced up for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
People have actually reported getting hurt from bumps made worse by monsoon water. This is despite all those recent repairs like new road layers and barriers.
Fresh repairs, better sanitation coming soon
The flyover has a history—it was built in 1982 for the Asian Games but hasn't had steady upkeep.
After major repairs in 2000 and a big NDMC revamp in 2022-23 (new joints, railings—the works), officials now admit more needs to be done.
They say fresh repairs and better sanitation are coming soon to make this busy route safer again.
