Flight delays spark protest at Ahmedabad airport

A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad left passengers stranded for hours on Thursday, with repeated delays pushing the departure from early afternoon to late at night. Confused and frustrated, travelers ended up protesting at the boarding gate after getting little clear information about when they'd actually leave.

Passengers chant slogans, sit on floor Many passengers sat on the floor and chanted slogans out of sheer frustration.

Vaibhavi Chauhan, who was trying to make it to her final semester exam, shared that the flight was delayed five separate times throughout the day.

Several travelers also felt staff were unhelpful and only offered refreshments after persistent complaints.

Alternative flight offered, but not helpful SpiceJet tried offering an alternative flight for Thursday afternoon, but this wasn't useful for those with urgent plans or commitments.

The lack of timely updates and ongoing delays left many feeling let down by the airline.