UP: Noida-Ghaziabad submerged after 7-hour downpour; drainage system fails

Floods, traffic chaos, and a sinkhole

Flooded roads stranded dozens of cars and left neighborhoods like Indirapuram and Nehru Nagar swamped.

A sinkhole near Crossings Republik even swallowed vehicles, causing traffic chaos.

In Greater Noida West, a washed-out road cut off access for about 4,000 homes—reminding everyone how fragile city infrastructure can be during heavy monsoon rains.