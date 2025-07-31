Next Article
UP: Noida-Ghaziabad submerged after 7-hour downpour; drainage system fails
A seven-hour downpour on a recent Wednesday night left parts of Noida and Ghaziabad underwater, flooding basements, high-rises, and even government offices.
Streets turned into rivers as drainage systems just couldn't keep up.
Floods, traffic chaos, and a sinkhole
Flooded roads stranded dozens of cars and left neighborhoods like Indirapuram and Nehru Nagar swamped.
A sinkhole near Crossings Republik even swallowed vehicles, causing traffic chaos.
In Greater Noida West, a washed-out road cut off access for about 4,000 homes—reminding everyone how fragile city infrastructure can be during heavy monsoon rains.