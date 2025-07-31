Next Article
Himachal Pradesh: One woman killed, 9 injured in bus accident
A bus in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge on Thursday, leaving one woman dead and nine others injured.
The accident happened near Tuna village while the bus was traveling from Jehal to Chail Chowl with just 10 people on board, including the driver and conductor.
Case registered, families of victims being assisted
The woman who lost her life has been identified as Nirmala Devi from Noun village.
Local police responded quickly to help at the scene. All injured passengers were rushed to Civil Hospital Gohar; four with serious injuries were later shifted to a bigger hospital in Mandi for advanced treatment.
Authorities have registered a case and are working to support the families affected by this tragedy.