Amartya Sen speaks against Bengali-speaking migrants' detention in India
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has called out the recent detentions of Bengali-speaking migrant workers across states like Maharashtra, Odisha, Delhi, and Gujarat.
Many were held just because of their language, with authorities suspecting them to be illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.
From Santiniketan, Sen reminded everyone that India has a duty to protect all its citizens equally and not to discriminate against anyone on the basis of language or identity.
Sen's long-standing stance
Sen highlighted that Bengali isn't just a language—it's a culture, a way of life, pointing to its rich heritage with icons like Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam.
He's long been outspoken against exclusionary policies and has expressed concerns about rising tensions affecting minorities in India and Bangladesh.
His focus remains on social justice and making sure no community gets sidelined.