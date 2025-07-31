Amartya Sen speaks against Bengali-speaking migrants' detention in India India Jul 31, 2025

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has called out the recent detentions of Bengali-speaking migrant workers across states like Maharashtra, Odisha, Delhi, and Gujarat.

Many were held just because of their language, with authorities suspecting them to be illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

From Santiniketan, Sen reminded everyone that India has a duty to protect all its citizens equally and not to discriminate against anyone on the basis of language or identity.