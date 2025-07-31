Next Article
Punjab minister denied US trip clearance for legislative summit
Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh won't be heading to Boston this August—the Centre has denied him clearance for a major legislative summit in the US.
He was set to join leaders from around the world at the National Conference of State Legislatures, a big event for sharing ideas and networking.
Similar denials in past
Travel approvals for political leaders need a green light from India's Ministry of External Affairs, mainly to keep trips in line with national policy.
This isn't new for Punjab: last year, their Chief Minister couldn't go to Paris for an Olympic-related event, and other top officials have seen similar denials before.