12 TRF terrorists gunned down in J&K since Pahalgam attack
After the tragic attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley on April 22, 2025, where 26 civilians lost their lives, Indian security forces have ramped up their efforts across Jammu and Kashmir.
Since then, they've taken down 12 terrorists from The Resistance Front (TRF)—half were Pakistani nationals and half were local recruits.
Operations launched to dismantle terror networks
Security teams launched targeted missions like Operation Mahadev, ShivShakti, and Sindoor to dismantle terror networks and prevent more attacks.
Operation Sindoor alone destroyed nine launch pads along the Line of Control and caused over 100 terrorist casualties—a big blow to cross-border terrorism.
The TRF is believed to be backed by Pakistan, with India repeatedly calling out its neighbor for supporting such groups behind the scenes.