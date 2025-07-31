12 TRF terrorists gunned down in J&K since Pahalgam attack

Operations launched to dismantle terror networks

Security teams launched targeted missions like Operation Mahadev, ShivShakti, and Sindoor to dismantle terror networks and prevent more attacks.

Operation Sindoor alone destroyed nine launch pads along the Line of Control and caused over 100 terrorist casualties—a big blow to cross-border terrorism.

The TRF is believed to be backed by Pakistan, with India repeatedly calling out its neighbor for supporting such groups behind the scenes.