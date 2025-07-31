Next Article
Malegaon blast case: All accused acquitted after 15 years
After 15 years, a special NIA court in Mumbai has acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, including former MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit.
The court said there just wasn't enough solid evidence from the prosecution to prove their guilt.
Families of deceased to get ₹2 lakh compensation
The judge pointed out that key allegations, like who owned the motorcycle used in the blast, couldn't be proven and that suspicion alone isn't enough for conviction.
Families of those killed will get ₹2 lakh each as compensation, while injured survivors will receive ₹50,000.
Some families plan to challenge this verdict in the Supreme Court, hoping for justice after all these years.