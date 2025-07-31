Malegaon blast case: All accused acquitted after 15 years

Families of deceased to get ₹2 lakh compensation

The judge pointed out that key allegations, like who owned the motorcycle used in the blast, couldn't be proven and that suspicion alone isn't enough for conviction.

Families of those killed will get ₹2 lakh each as compensation, while injured survivors will receive ₹50,000.

Some families plan to challenge this verdict in the Supreme Court, hoping for justice after all these years.