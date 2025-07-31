Next Article
Malegaon blast case: All 7 accused—including Pragya Thakur—acquitted
All seven people accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast—including Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit—were acquitted on Thursday.
The court said there just wasn't enough reliable evidence to convict anyone for the deadly explosion near a mosque that killed six and injured 101.
Conviction can't be based on perceptions: Judge
The judge made it clear: "Conviction cannot be based on perceptions."
After the verdict, Thakur called it a "victory for bhagwa (saffron)," sharing how tough her life has been since her arrest.
Purohit, back in Army service during his trial, said mistakes were made by investigators—not agencies—and promised to keep serving the country.