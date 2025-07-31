Next Article
Madurai dad seeks ₹50L compensation for daughter's drowning death
A heartbreaking case has reached the Madras High Court, where T Amuthan is seeking ₹50 lakh compensation after his four-year-old daughter, Aarudra, drowned at Sri Kindergarten Playschool in Madurai in 2024.
He blames the tragedy on an uncovered sump inside the school premises and says both the school and local authorities failed to keep kids safe.
Court asks for responses from school, district authorities
Amuthan's petition points out that the school ran unauthorized summer classes and didn't have proper safety or emergency measures—violating state rules.
He also claims officials didn't do required inspections before giving the school its official nod.
The court has now asked both the school and district to respond, with a hearing set for August 22.
```