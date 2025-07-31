Next Article
Kerala to introduce bottle deposit system for plastic bottles
Starting January 2026, buying liquor in plastic bottles under ₹800 in Kerala will cost an extra ₹20—but you'll get it back if you return the empty bottle (with its QR code) to the same Bevco store.
The idea, announced by state excise and local self-government minister MB Rajesh, is to cut down on plastic waste and get more bottles recycled instead of trashed.
Glass bottles for drinks over ₹800
If your drink costs over ₹800, you'll only find it in glass bottles from now on.
With 80% of Kerala's 70 crore annual liquor sales coming in plastic, this is a big step toward sustainability.
A pilot run starts September in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur—so expect these changes to roll out statewide soon.