Kerala to introduce bottle deposit system for plastic bottles India Jul 31, 2025

Starting January 2026, buying liquor in plastic bottles under ₹800 in Kerala will cost an extra ₹20—but you'll get it back if you return the empty bottle (with its QR code) to the same Bevco store.

The idea, announced by state excise and local self-government minister MB Rajesh, is to cut down on plastic waste and get more bottles recycled instead of trashed.