Malegaon blast case: All 7 accused acquitted
All seven people accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast—including former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit—have been acquitted by a special NIA court in Mumbai.
The blast, which happened near a mosque in Maharashtra's Malegaon, killed six and injured over a hundred.
After years of trial, the judge said there just wasn't enough evidence to convict anyone.
Court highlights gaps in investigation
The court highlighted gaps in the investigation and said suspicion isn't enough without real proof. Charges under anti-terror laws were dropped, giving the accused the benefit of doubt.
Meanwhile, families of those who died will get ₹2 lakh each, and injured survivors will receive ₹50,000 each as compensation.
Victims' families may still appeal this verdict in a higher court.