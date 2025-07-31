Major disaster management drill in Delhi-NCR on August 1

What to expect during the drill

This isn't just another drill. It brings together the Army, NDRF, police, health workers, and more—all working side by side to level up their teamwork.

The goal? Faster response times and better coordination when real disasters strike.

As NDMA Member Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain put it, it's about making the region truly resilient.

DDMA's CEO Krishan Kumar wants everyone to stay calm if they hear sirens or see emergency vehicles on August 1—it's all part of making sure we're ready for anything.