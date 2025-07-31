Next Article
GE sends 2nd F404 engine for Tejas Mark 1A
HAL just received its second F404 engine from General Electric for the Tejas Mark 1A fighter jet—part of a batch of 12 due by next March.
These engines are essential for powering the upgraded Tejas, which is set to modernize the Indian Air Force's lineup as older MiG-21s retire.

The Tejas Mark 1A comes with over 40 improvements, like advanced radar and tech upgrades, making it a big step up for India's air defense.
Even though engine delays have slowed things down a bit, HAL already has orders for 83 jets and may add nearly 100 more.
With squadron numbers dropping as old planes phase out, these new jets are crucial to keeping the Air Force ready and future-proof.