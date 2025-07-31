GE sends 2nd F404 engine for Tejas Mark 1A

Meanwhile, the Tejas Mark 1A is set to enter service

The Tejas Mark 1A comes with over 40 improvements, like advanced radar and tech upgrades, making it a big step up for India's air defense.

Even though engine delays have slowed things down a bit, HAL already has orders for 83 jets and may add nearly 100 more.

With squadron numbers dropping as old planes phase out, these new jets are crucial to keeping the Air Force ready and future-proof.