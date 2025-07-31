Delhi's 'Kude se Azaadi' campaign gets ₹1 crore reward

CM Rekha Gupta to lead the drive

There's real money on the line: ₹5 crore has been set aside for the campaign, with up to ₹1 crore in rewards for the cleanest communities.

Everyone involved needs to share before-and-after photos online to show their impact.

The goal isn't just less trash—it's about making public spaces more livable and boosting civic pride so Delhi can become one of the world's cleanest capitals.