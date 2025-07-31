Delhi's 'Kude se Azaadi' campaign gets ₹1 crore reward
Starting Friday, August 1, Delhi's "Kude Se Azaadi" campaign is taking on waste management in a big way.
Led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the month-long drive will bring together schools, hospitals, RWAs, and municipal bodies to focus on better waste segregation and cleaner neighborhoods—especially in underserved areas like unauthorized colonies and JJ clusters.
CM Rekha Gupta to lead the drive
There's real money on the line: ₹5 crore has been set aside for the campaign, with up to ₹1 crore in rewards for the cleanest communities.
Everyone involved needs to share before-and-after photos online to show their impact.
The goal isn't just less trash—it's about making public spaces more livable and boosting civic pride so Delhi can become one of the world's cleanest capitals.