Argentine cop lets prisoners run his wedding
An Argentine police officer landed in trouble after he let four detainees out of their cell to help run his wedding—just a block from the police station.
The men acted as cooks, servers, and cleaners for the event, then returned to their cell without trying to escape.
Prosecutor Guillermo Sancho called it a risky move and pointed out the clear abuse of trust.
Officer gets 15-month suspended sentence
The officer received a 15-month suspended sentence for misconduct.
Authorities didn't share what the detainees were originally charged with, but the story has raised eyebrows about power misuse in law enforcement.
It's also part of a string of unusual prison stories lately—like prisoners escaping in luggage or getting stuck during escape attempts.