Over 4L devotees in Amarnath Yatra since July: Report
More than four lakh people have taken part in this year's Amarnath Yatra, even after a terror attack in April claimed 26 lives near the pilgrimage route.
The turnout underscores the strength and determination of the devotees, who refuse to let fear stop their spiritual journey.
Miracle, says J&K LG
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha described the huge turnout as a "miracle," thanking everyone who made it possible.
He called the yatra a "godly expedition," saying it's about gratitude and discovering yourself along the way.
Pilgrims kept coming despite attack
The April attack raised real concerns about safety and tourism, but pilgrims kept coming.
There are two main ways to reach the shrine: a long 40-km trek from Pahalgam or a shorter 13-km route from Baltal.
For context, record attendance was over six lakh back in 2011 and 2012.