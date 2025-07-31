Gangster Salim shot dead outside police outpost in Meerut India Jul 31, 2025

Mohd Salim, a well-known gangster from Meerut, was shot and killed right outside the Hashimpura police outpost on Wednesday.

He was returning from court on a bike with his associate Sajid when two men on another motorcycle ambushed them near Purwa Sheikh Lal Masjid.

Salim was hit in the back and died instantly, while the attackers managed to escape—even though it all happened in front of a police post.