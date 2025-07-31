Next Article
Gangster Salim shot dead outside police outpost in Meerut
Mohd Salim, a well-known gangster from Meerut, was shot and killed right outside the Hashimpura police outpost on Wednesday.
He was returning from court on a bike with his associate Sajid when two men on another motorcycle ambushed them near Purwa Sheikh Lal Masjid.
Salim was hit in the back and died instantly, while the attackers managed to escape—even though it all happened in front of a police post.
Police suspect murder linked to property disputes, personal grudges
Salim had a long criminal record, facing over a dozen cases including attempted murder and arms charges.
Police believe his murder was tied to property disputes and personal grudges.
Investigators have sealed off the area, checked CCTV footage from nearby spots, and formed three special teams to track down the shooters.