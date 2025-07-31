Next Article
Reservoirs at 69% capacity as monsoon strengthens: What it means
India's major reservoirs have hit 69% capacity—way up from last year and the usual average—thanks to a stronger-than-expected monsoon in June and July.
Even though about a third of districts missed out on rain, the India Meteorological Department says more wet weather is likely for the rest of the season.
Fuller reservoirs mean more water for farms, drinking, and hydropower—especially as kharif crops grow.
Rajasthan's tanks are at 85%, Tamil Nadu and Mizoram are over 95%, and states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh are also sitting pretty.
This boost helps keep food supplies steady and taps running across both cities and villages.