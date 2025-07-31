Next Article
Malegaon blast case: Accused acquitted, but 1 son seeks justice
All seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast—which killed six and injured 101—have just been acquitted by a Mumbai court, citing not enough evidence.
While this closes a chapter for some, Devvrat Kalsangra, whose father Ramji is still missing after 17 years, is calling for an investigation into his father's disappearance.
Devvrat demands accountability from authorities
Devvrat says the Maharashtra ATS has harassed his family instead of giving them answers.
He's asking for a proper probe and accountability: "What should my mother consider herself as—a married woman or a widow?"
The family is still waiting for news about Ramji Kalsangra, hoping for closure after years of uncertainty.