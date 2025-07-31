Malegaon blast case: Accused acquitted, but 1 son seeks justice India Jul 31, 2025

All seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast—which killed six and injured 101—have just been acquitted by a Mumbai court, citing not enough evidence.

While this closes a chapter for some, Devvrat Kalsangra, whose father Ramji is still missing after 17 years, is calling for an investigation into his father's disappearance.