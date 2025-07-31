Next Article
Delhi records its cleanest July air in over a decade
Delhi just had its cleanest July air in more than 10 years, with an average AQI of 79 and 29 out of 31 days falling into the "satisfactory" range.
It's a real boost for everyone hoping the city's pollution problem can actually improve.
Looking back at past years
Looking back, July AQI used to be much worse—138 in 2015 and bouncing up again by 2019.
But since 2022, steady pollution controls have kept July numbers under 100.
And here's the cool part: this year's good air happened even with less rain than usual (259.1mm), hinting that smarter policies and some helpful weather made all the difference.