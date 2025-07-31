Goa may legalize dhirio, controversial buffalo-taming sport
Goa's government is thinking about legalizing Dhirio, a local buffalo-taming event tied closely to village festivals and coastal culture.
Although banned since 1961 for animal cruelty reasons, these events still happen unofficially.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant says it's not a bullfight but a one-on-one taming activity, and the state is weighing how to respect tradition while following the law.
Broader implications
This debate isn't just about one sport—it's about how India balances old traditions with modern animal welfare concerns.
Supporters say Dhirio is part of Goa's identity and brings villages together, while critics worry about animal safety and public risk.
Whatever Goa decides could influence how other states handle similar cultural sports in the future.