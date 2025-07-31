Next Article
Kerala to see less rain in August-September: IMD
Kerala is likely to get less rain than usual in August and September this year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The state has already seen about 9% less rainfall than normal since June, thanks to a weaker monsoon and shifting weather patterns.
Farmers may face tough times ahead
Kerala relies on monsoon rains for farming and water needs, so a dry spell could hit crops and water supply.
With fewer rainy days expected—just 8-17 each month—farmers might potentially face tough times ahead.
Usually, Kerala gets around 445mm of rain in August and 271mm in September, but this year could be noticeably drier.
