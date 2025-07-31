₹2,000cr cleanup, but Yamuna still gets 641 million liters raw sewage

BOD levels at 1 site 24 times higher than safe

Recent checks show pollution in the Yamuna is off the charts—BOD levels at Asgarpur are 24 times higher than what's considered safe, and bacteria counts are sky-high across multiple sites.

This isn't just bad news for fish and other river life; it's a wake-up call about how much work remains to fix one of Delhi's most important rivers—even with big money and promises on cleanup efforts.