₹2,000cr cleanup, but Yamuna still gets 641 million liters raw sewage
Even after spending nearly ₹2,000 crore on cleanup projects, Delhi is letting 641 million liters of untreated sewage flow into the Yamuna every day.
Out of 37 sewage plants, only about half the wastewater actually gets cleaned up to meet pollution standards—leaving a lot of dirty water heading straight for the river.
BOD levels at 1 site 24 times higher than safe
Recent checks show pollution in the Yamuna is off the charts—BOD levels at Asgarpur are 24 times higher than what's considered safe, and bacteria counts are sky-high across multiple sites.
This isn't just bad news for fish and other river life; it's a wake-up call about how much work remains to fix one of Delhi's most important rivers—even with big money and promises on cleanup efforts.